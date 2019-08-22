TODAY |

All Blacks halfback Brad Weber stars as Hawke's Bay beat Otago

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

All Black Brad Weber has pressed his World Cup selection case with a sensational performance as Hawkes Bay held on to beat Otago 29-21 in the Mitre 10 Cup clash in Napier.

The halfback scored a try, set another up and had a hand in a third as the Magpies jumped out to a 22-point lead before Otago scored three late tries to close the margin.

Ash Dixon was the first to cross for the Bay, the hooker finishing off a maul for the Magpies.

Otago would respond with a try of their own, winger Jona Nareki cutting into to score on the left after a nice cut out pass.

An additional advantage was given to Otago when Magpies No.10 Lincoln McClutchie was yellow carded for deliberately knocking a pass down.

Despite the absence of their first-five eighth, the Bay would score next after Weber managed to pinch an attempted long lineout throw from Otago.

Lock Tom Parsons the beneficiary as he powered his way over from close range.

Danny Toala would kick a penalty to give the Bay a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Weber would come to the fore again early in the second half, setting up Toala with a well-worked blindside move.

He would then punish a 14-man Otago side, who lost Nareki to the sinbin for the same offence as McClutchie.

Weber darting back inside after a maul to score.

Another All Black hopeful in Josh Ioane would score to spark Otago’s comeback with a little over 10 minutes to go, the first of three late Otago tries that would close the margin.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The halfback scored a try, set another up and had a hand in a third as the Magpies beat Otago. Source: SKY
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
Sonny Bill Williams and Frank Bunce.
Frank Bunce says he wouldn’t pick SBW, Crotty in All Blacks squad - 'I don't think they're gonna win us a World Cup'
3
The All Blacks star said he was looking forward to getting back on the field for Auckland against Bay of Plenty.
Rieko Ioane says people have read too much into him being dropped from All Blacks
4
New Zealand's Caleb Clarke. Day 1, HSBC New Zealand Rugby Sevens, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 3 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz
Four young Super Rugby stars cleared to chase Olympic dreams with All Blacks Sevens
5
Kodi Nikorima. Vodafone Warriors v Canberra Raiders. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 2 August 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Kodi Nikorima responds to Warriors boss' spray for lack of effort - 'He can have a word to us'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
New Zealand's Caleb Clarke. Day 1, HSBC New Zealand Rugby Sevens, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 3 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Four young Super Rugby stars cleared to chase Olympic dreams with All Blacks Sevens
Black Ferns

World Rugby announces gender-neutral rebranding for World Cups
01:50
Fifita has returned to the Mitre 10 Cup in a last ditch attempt to make the World Cup squad.

'He's got a lot to play for' – Vaea Fifita out to prove worth to All Blacks, says Wellington coach
James O'Connor holds off Jack Goodhue

Former Wallaby urges Aussies to copy All Blacks with ball-playing outside centre