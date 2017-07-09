 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


All Blacks 'gutted' by Test draw against gutsy Lions: NZ hooker Codie Taylor

share

Source:

NZN

A draw, taken like a loss.

Codie Taylor says there was nothing but gloom in the All Blacks' dressing room after their 15-15 third-Test draw with the British and Irish Lions.

Lions player Johnny Sexton is shoved by Codie Taylor as Lions player Tadhg Furlong and Jordie Barrett arrive in support during the third and final match between the Lions and All Blacks in the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017 in Auckland on the 8th July 2017. Copyright Photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Lions player Johnny Sexton is shoved by Codie Taylor as Lions player Tadhg Furlong and Jordie Barrett arrive in support during the third and final match between the Lions and All Blacks at Eden Park, Auckland.

Source: Photosport

Like in the second Test, a late Owen Farrell three-pointer settled the result at Eden Park, with Taylor's All Blacks controversially denied a last-minute penalty after Lions hooker Ken Owens touched the ball in an offside position.

It was a decision that, like coach Steve Hansen, the Crusaders rake didn't care to discuss, saying his side had simply wasted too many try-scoring chances.

The feeling was a hollow one after the match, with the two sides sharing the spoils and finishing the series with a Test win apiece.

The All Blacks drew with the Lions 15-15 in a scintillating Test match at Eden Park in Auckland.
Source: SKY

"It feels pretty average. Pretty gutted," Taylor said.

"It's tough, both teams went out and played with a lot of heart.

"We can't really dwell on what happened in that last play, we had opportunities to score points and we didn't finish (them) off in other facets of the game.

"It cost us a bit; it could've put a lot of pressure back on them.

Kieran Read and Sam Warburton each got a hand on the series trophy after the 15-all stalemate.
Source: SKY

"We just lacked a little on the execution side."

Despite the drawn series, Taylor can take plenty of heart from his performances against the Lions, filling in for concussed incumbent Dane Coles.

Starting in all three Tests, Taylor bagged the first try of the series in his side's 30-15 first-Test win and consistently delivered at lineout time.

The 26-year-old Levin native said he was grateful for the chance to pull on the No.2 jumper on the biggest stage, and learn plenty about Test footy.

The 20-year old fullback oozed class to score this effort at Eden Park.
Source: SKY

He hoped to continue in the same vein in next month's Bledisloe Cup, following his Super Rugby run-in with the unbeaten Crusaders.

Coach Steve Hansen, meanwhile, said Coles' concussion issues had provided Taylor with an opportunity to grow in experience.

An opportunity upon which he seized, alongside the likes of Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett.

Starting his first Test match, Laumape put the tourists to the sword to score first up.
Source: SKY

"We couldn't change that Dane wasn't playing. So the thing, then, is to look at the opportunities," Hansen said.

"The opportunity's been to get Codie Taylor a lot of game time.

"What I do know is that when Coles comes back, we've got another young man who's got a lot of self-belief and understanding that he can do the job."

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
The All Blacks drew with the Lions 15-15 in a scintillating Test match at Eden Park in Auckland.

'It was an accidental offside' - Kieran Read left confused after controversial call denies All Blacks penalty

00:08
2
Our Prime Minister was said to be "having a moment" by getting his groove on at the game.

Watch: PM caught 'having a moment' during the nailbiting clash between the All Blacks and Lions

00:13
3
The All Blacks coach went on to say the hooker's absence was no excuse for the drawn series against Lions.

'Sorry for being silly there' - Shag falls on his sword after silly response to a reporter's question on Dane Coles

00:19
4
The 20-year old fullback oozed class to score this effort at Eden Park.

All Blacks player ratings: Rookies Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape step up in scintillating standoff with Lions

00:19
5
The Lions' coach showed he can take a joke with this post-match gem.

Watch: Warren Gatland hilariously mocks himself by wearing clown nose to press conference

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.

00:25
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

Dan and Honor Carter were watching Rafael Nadal's third round match.

01:02
The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

Lions decider 'defined what it means to be an All Black' – Craig Dowd on 1993 Eden Park clash

The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ