All Blacks greats to honour cancer care campaigner Blair Vining before game

All Blacks greats will take the field in Southland today to say thank you to the supporters of the Southland Charity Hospital and to honour the man behind it.

Blair Vining Source: 1 NEWS

The Pack the Park rugby match will kick off at 3.20pm this afternoon ahead of the Southland Stags taking on Taranaki at Rugby Park in Invercargill.

A Blair Vining Invitational fifteen play against an ITM invitational team.

Vining lost his battle with cancer last October at the age of 39.

Following his diagnosis of terminal bowel cancer in late 2018, he used his last months to fight for better cancer care for all New Zealanders.