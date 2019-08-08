TODAY |

All Blacks greats form guard of honour before schoolboys perform haka for Sir Brian Lochore's final farewell

Sir Brian Lochore's final farewell was signed off with with a sign of respect from other All Blacks greats and an emotional schoolboy haka.

Family carried out Sir Brian to Dave Dobbyn's iconic song Loyal while people made their way out of Memorial Park to prepare for one final farewell.

As family carried Sir Brian to the hearse, former All Blacks including Sir Michael Jones, Sir John Kirwan, Stan Meads and many more formed a guard of honour. The gesture stretched from the Sir Brian Lochore stand all the way to the entrance of the stadium.

Once Sir Brian was prepared to depart, schoolboys from Wairarapa College's 1st XV performed multiple haka for the former All Blacks captain, finishing with Ka Mate.

Sir Brian's departure from his funeral service at Memorial Park was full of mana and respect. Source: 1 NEWS
