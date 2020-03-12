All Blacks greats butt heads over Joe Marler groin-grabbing incident

Two All Blacks greats have clashed over the seriousness of England prop Joe Marler's groin-grabbing stunt from the weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Marler is facing a heavy suspension after he was cited for grabbing the genitals of Alan Wyn Jones during the England's 33-30 win over Wales in their Six Nations clash on Sunday morning.

However, John Kirwan said Marler shouldn't be punished severely with the former All Blacks wing viewing the incident as friendly banter between two former teammates.

Kirwan argued on Sky Sport's Breakdown that the stunt was something that is commonplace in rugby.

"When I first saw it I thought they've obviously roomed together with the Lions or something because they're mates," Kirwan said.

"It's something that I would do to a really good mate of mine. No intent, like a tap on the arse or whatever.

"There's no offence for me. You tell me when you haven't seen that in the changing room? I don't think there was any offence intended. And if we say OK he gets four weeks to 12 weeks for the law ... I just thought he was taking the mickey and I didn't see any offence."

However former All Blacks fullback Jeff Wilson, also appearing on Breakdown, disagreed completely and said there was no place for it in rugby or anywhere else.

"In any other work place, I'm sorry but what would happen?" Wilson challenged Kirwan.

"Keep your hands to yourself. It's a game of footy, a game of rugby."