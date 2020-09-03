All Blacks great Kieran Read on cusp of achieving long-held 'dream' this weekend

Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read will achieve a “dream” this weekend after he was thrust straight into the starting side for Counties Manukau in their Mitre 10 Cup.

Kieran Read. Source: 1 NEWS

They'll play defending champions Tasman at Pukekohe tomorrow.

Read is one of three All Blacks in the starting side for the Steelers, with Nepo Laulala starting at tighthead prop and Dalton Papali’I at openside flanker.

“It’s a dream I’ve had since very young boy to represent these colours,” Read said.

The Mako will have three All Blacks of their own for the clash, with winger Sevu Reece, blindside Shannon Frizell, and fullback Will Jordan, who was named in Ian Foster’s 2020 squad, all in the starting side.

Counties Manukau Steelers: 1. Ezekiel Lindenmuth, 2. Zuriel Togiatama, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Matiaha Martin, 5. Lyndon Dunshea (capt), 6. Sam Slade, 7. Dalton Papali’i, 8. Kieran Read, 9. Jonathan Taumateine, 10. Baden Kerr, 11. Kalione Hala, 12. Orbyn Leger (capt), 13. Sione Molia, 14. Kiris Kuridrani, 15. Etene Nanai. Seturo. Reserves: Shaun Muir, Clinton Malolua, Conan O’Donnell, Potu Leavasa, Viliame Taulani, Johnny Kawau, Pele Cowley, Luteru Laulala.