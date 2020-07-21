All Blacks great and former captain Andy Haden gravely ill - report

Former All Blacks captain Andy Haden has reportedly fallen "gravely ill".
Andy Haden contests a restart during a Test between the All Blacks and British Lions at Eden Park in 1983. Source: Getty
NZME reports Haden is sick, although it is not known if it is connected to his 2003 diagnosis of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.
The 69-year-old lock played 117 matches and 41 Tests for the All Blacks between 1972 and 1985, captaining the side eight times throughout his career.
He also played a role in of the All Blacks' most controversial wins, in a 1978 Test against Wales, when he dove out of a lineout to gain a penalty which led to Brian McKechnie kicking the winning goal in the dying seconds of the match.
Haden also played over 100 matches for both Auckland and his club, Ponsonby before hanging up the boots in 1986.