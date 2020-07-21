All Blacks great and former captain Andy Haden gravely ill - report

Former All Blacks captain Andy Haden has reportedly fallen "gravely ill".

Andy Haden contests a restart during a Test between the All Blacks and British Lions at Eden Park in 1983. Source: Getty

NZME reports Haden is sick, although it is not known if it is connected to his 2003 diagnosis of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

The 69-year-old lock played 117 matches and 41 Tests for the All Blacks between 1972 and 1985, captaining the side eight times throughout his career.

He also played a role in of the All Blacks' most controversial wins, in a 1978 Test against Wales, when he dove out of a lineout to gain a penalty which led to Brian McKechnie kicking the winning goal in the dying seconds of the match.