All Blacks go anime, gifted manga character drawing by famous Japanese artist

A number of the All Blacks' team have gone anime in Japan, gifted a manga character drawn by a famous Japanese artist.

Atu Moli, Rieko Ioane and Anton Lienert-Brown appear on the All Blacks' official Twitter page with Captain Tsubasa artist Yōichi Takahashi, holding manga character drawings next to the well-known artist.

Judging by the lads' smiles, they are well pleased with the artist's efforts.

Takahashi also drew a picture of his character Captain Tsubasa wearing an All Blacks' jersey.