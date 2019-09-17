TODAY |

All Blacks go anime, gifted manga character drawing by famous Japanese artist

A number of the All Blacks' team have gone anime in Japan, gifted a manga character drawn by a famous Japanese artist.

Atu Moli, Rieko Ioane and Anton Lienert-Brown appear on the All Blacks' official Twitter page with Captain Tsubasa artist Yōichi Takahashi, holding manga character drawings next to the well-known artist.

Judging by the lads' smiles, they are well pleased with the artist's efforts.

Takahashi also drew a picture of his character Captain Tsubasa wearing an All Blacks' jersey.

Captain Tsubasa is a Japanese manga series that was originally created by Yōichi Takahashi in 1981.

Atu Moli, Anton Lienert-Brown, Yoichi Takahashi and Rieko Ioane. Source: 1 NEWS
