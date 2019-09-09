All Blacks give fans 'special message' as they touch down in Japan for Rugby World Cup

The All Blacks have given fans a special message of thanks on the day they are set to touch down in Japan ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

A video posted to Twitter this evening features a number of All Blacks giving their thoughts on what part the fans will play as they look to win the World Cup for a record-breaking third time in a row.

"The support the All Blacks have is huge, at times you're under pressure and it pumps you up to play harder because you're doing it for them as well," hooker Codie Taylor says in the video.

"The roar of the crowd just lifts you immensely," Liam Coltman adds.

The video comes after the All Blacks were honoured with a haka by Air New Zealand staff on their departure from Auckland this morning.

