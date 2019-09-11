TODAY |

All Blacks get stuck into first training session in Japan as RWC opener against South Africa looms

The All Blacks have hit the ground running preparing for the Rugby World Cup, going through an intense training session in high heat in Kashiwa.

The All Blacks arrived in Japan yesterday for the tournament and wasted no time getting to work as they prepare for their opening match against the Springboks which takes place in Yokohama next Saturday.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said the team have settled in well and were eager to start training.

"It just takes the pressure a little bit and gives you more time to work on the little things we know you have to get better at," Hansen said about training in Kashiwa this week.

"There's some real specifics we have to get right to compete against South Africa."

The All Blacks had plenty of water and towels on hand for the training which involved ball skills on the field in the sun before a gym session in doors.

Hansen said keeping the team hydrated in the Japanese heat is crucial.

"Bit of sunblock and good hat - nothing to complain about here."

Source: All Blacks TV
