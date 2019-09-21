TODAY |

All Blacks get special visitor for captain's run training in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

1 NEWS
The All Blacks got a special visitor in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at their captain’s run ahead of their opening Rugby World Cup blockbuster against old foes South Africa.

The All Blacks posted a picture of Sonny Bill Williams speaking with Ms Ardern at their training base in the Japanese capital.

Ms Ardern also had a meeting with Japan’s new Environment Minister, Shinjiro Koizumi.

Ms Ardern will promote New Zealand tourism at a big expo in Tokyo today before going to support the All Blacks against the Springboks.

She will visit Tourism New Zealand's Project Rippa event which showcases Kiwi food, music, art and performance.  

Jacinda Ardern and Sonny Bill Williams Source: Twitter/All Blacks.
