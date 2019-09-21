All Blacks get special visitor for captain's run training in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

The All Blacks got a special visitor in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at their captain’s run ahead of their opening Rugby World Cup blockbuster against old foes South Africa.

The All Blacks posted a picture of Sonny Bill Williams speaking with Ms Ardern at their training base in the Japanese capital.

Ms Ardern also had a meeting with Japan’s new Environment Minister, Shinjiro Koizumi.

Ms Ardern will promote New Zealand tourism at a big expo in Tokyo today before going to support the All Blacks against the Springboks.