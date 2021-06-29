All Blacks get reality check in recalled players' 'emotional' talks

With the opening Test of 2021 drawing near, the All Blacks have been reminded of the honour they have of wearing the jersey by those in this year's squad who have experienced what it's like to lose it.

During a media session at a training in Auckland today, assistant coach John Plumtree revealed the team had an honest session heading into this week's build-up for Saturday's game against Tonga while discussing the return of Luke Jacobson to the squad.

The loose forward's career had been derailed by injuries over the last two years after a concussion ruled him out of the 2019 Rugby World Cup before suffering a serious hand injury last year.

Despite the setbacks, the 24-year-old came back with a strong campaign for the Chiefs this year and earned a spot in Ian Foster's 2021 squad last week.

"He's been through a lot," Plumtree said today.

"He talked about that last night to the team and you can't help but feel for the guy - I think the last time he played [for the All Blacks] was against Tonga [in 2019].

"It's taken him a while to get back in and he's had a few setbacks along the way... it's good to have him back."

Plumtree said Jacobson wasn't the only one to share his story in what was at times an emotional session.

"We just had the returnees get up and chat about what it was like to be out of the All Blacks and what it's like to be back in," he said.

"It's pretty special to share that and it also gives us a bit of a closer insight to what they potentially go through when they are out of the All Blacks and they want to be in here.

"Hearing those stories makes it pretty special to everyone in the team that we're actually privileged to be here and we're all fit and well and good to go."

Plumtree added it was up to the individual how much they wanted to share during their talk.

"Some are better at it than others but it's just their opportunity."

Jacobson admitted he was nervous about speaking, but got through it.

"I just talked about my journey. Obviously I was last in here when I was at the World Cup and got sent home and talked a bit about making that decision and the year that I had last year in what was not my ideal route to get back in," Jacobson said.

"It's a bit edgy jumping up there but you know everyone is supporting you and whatever you say, it's not like they're going to think twice about it."

He said trying to rank what felt better - making the All Blacks for the first time or earning a recall - was a tough choice.