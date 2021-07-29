All Blacks get Covid vaccines ahead of first Bledisloe Test

The All Blacks have been given Covid-19 vaccinations ahead of the first Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies next month.

Players and management took time out from a training camp in Christchurch to get the jabs today with the All Blacks set to play the Australians on August 7 in Auckland. The Test was confirmed after an economic exemption was granted by the Government to allow the Wallabies to fly to Aotearoa amid the suspended trans-Tasman bubble.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said they got the vaccines after discussions with numerous officials.

"There's been no desire for us to get vaccinated earlier than we needed to," Foster said.

David Havili receives the Covid-19 vaccine. Source: 1 NEWS

"High Performance Sport, the Government and New Zealand Rugby have all stated that they don't want us going overseas until we're vaccinated."

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said their stance on the vaccine was simple.