TODAY |

All Blacks forced to make late change after Patrick Tuipulotu withdrawn due to illness

Source:  1 NEWS

The All Blacks have been forced to make a late change to tonight’s Bledisloe Test in Brisbane with Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu withdrawn hours before kickoff due to illness.

Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks is dejected after the loss during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match Source: Photosport

The All Blacks said in a statement Tuipulotu’s withdrawal has led them to name Chiefs youngster Tupou Vaa’I on the bench in his place.

“Patrick Tuipulotu is ill and has been withdrawn from today's Brisbane Test against the Wallabies,” the All Blacks said in a statement.

“He has been replaced on the bench in the 19 jersey by Tupou Vaa’i.”

The loss means the All Blacks bench has lost one of it’s most experienced heads with debutants such as Asafo Aumua, Cullen Grace and Will Jordan all earning their first Tests from the sideline.

Vaa’I now joins them with just two caps to his name after playing the first two Tests in Wellington and Auckland.

Thankfully, Tuipulotu’s 33 Tests-worth of experience lost are made up for by the starting locks with Scott Barrett and Sam Whitelock combining for 157 All Blacks caps, although Whitelock owns the significant chunk of those with 119 appearances in black on his own.

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wallabies told the muscle up against All Blacks in final Bledisloe
2
Kiwi MMA fighter Carlos Ulberg punches ticket to UFC with emphatic first-round knockout
3
Melbourne Cup bet of $30 turns Christchurch punter into millionaire
4
Michael Venus frustrated as attempt to rearrange isolation arrangement blocked
5
All Blacks forced to make late change after Patrick Tuipulotu withdrawn due to illness
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:02

All Blacks expecting Wallabies to come out firing with 'backs against the wall'
01:37

Sam Cane finding his feet as All Blacks captain after retaining Bledisloe Cup

All Blacks planning to put pressure on Wallabies latest first-five, Reece Hodge

Details of Kalyn Ponga's NRL contract reveal Knights star still free to chase All Blacks, 2023 RWC dreams