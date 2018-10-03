All Blacks focus on Bledisloe Cup sweep in Japan - 'We didn't nail it last year'

 

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor is promising no let-up for Australia despite the dead-rubber nature of the third Bledisloe Cup Test in Yokohama, Japan.

Spurred by last year's shock loss in the equivalent fixture in Brisbane, the world champions will have their guard up in Saturday's Test, the first of their five-match northern hemisphere tour.

Taylor isn't getting sucked in by the Wallabies' mediocre returns in the Rugby Championship, most notably in the two trans-Tasman Tests in August.

The All Blacks prevailed 38-13 in Sydney and 40-12 in Auckland to defend the Bledisloe Cup for a 15th straight year.

Australia lodged subsequent wins at home to South Africa and away to Argentina but failed to play a convincing brand under Michael Cheika until their remarkable second-half fightback to beat the Pumas in Salta.

"They may have lost some games in the Rugby Championship but whenever they play us you can tell they really back themselves to beat us," Taylor said.

"It's our challenge to go out there this week knowing that we've played them twice and been successful in those games to do it again in the third one.

"Last year we didn't nail it and that's what happened, we lost, so that's our challenge, to win all three."

The tour is a pressure-packed one for Taylor, who has been the unquestioned first-choice New Zealand hooker for the last year since Dane Coles suffered a serious knee injury.

The accomplished Coles returned to provincial action this month and is expected to challenge for a starting role on tour, although it's unlikely to happen this week at Nissan Stadium, the venue for next year's World Cup final.

Taylor's early impression is that Japan will be a successful tournament host, having forged an instant attachment.

"You feel like a king when you walk around," he said.

"The food is amazing -- hopefully we don't blow out in the next week or two."

Crotty praised Taylor's influence in the All Blacks side this year.
