All Blacks flanker Matt Todd signs short-term contract with Japan's Wild Knights

Source:
All Blacks flanker Matt Todd has signed a short-term contract with Japan's Panasonic Wild Knights, with the Crusaders openside committed to New Zealand Rugby for 2019.
Source: 1 NEWS
Todd, 30, will link up with the Wild Knights at end the of the Super Rugby season for the 2018 Top League competition.
"I am very excited about the opportunity to come to Panasonic," Todd said in a statement.
"I know they are a successful club who play a great style of rugby and are very well coached.
"My family and I are looking forward to getting up to Japan and experiencing Ota."
Todd has played 14 Tests for the All Blacks and scored a try off the bench in New Zealand's 49-14 win over the French in their final Test on Saturday in Dunedin.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport