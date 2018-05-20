All Blacks flanker Matt Todd signs short-term contract with Japan's Wild Knights

All Blacks flanker Matt Todd has signed a short-term contract with Japan's Panasonic Wild Knights, with the Crusaders openside committed to New Zealand Rugby for 2019.

Source: 1 NEWS

Todd, 30, will link up with the Wild Knights at end the of the Super Rugby season for the 2018 Top League competition.

"I am very excited about the opportunity to come to Panasonic," Todd said in a statement.

"I know they are a successful club who play a great style of rugby and are very well coached.

"My family and I are looking forward to getting up to Japan and experiencing Ota."