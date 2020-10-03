All Blacks' fitness coach faced with unique challenges ahead of Bledisloe Cup opener

All Blacks' strength and conditioning coach Nic Gill has been tasked with the challenge of bringing the squad fitness up to speed, however with the international season taking place far later than usual, his job has been made all the more difficult.

Normally, Gill would have began preparations with the team four months earlier, but Covid-19 setbacks have forced a completely new international rugby schedule.

Although the team assembled just two weeks ago, Gill insists the players are still in good shape, citing the new look Super Rugby Aotearoa season as the cause for a different type of conditioning.

"I wouldn't say they're in a better state or a worse state. Super Rugby Aotearoa was tough, but it's just a totally different feel."

The "different feel" can be largely attributed to the change in the way players trained throughout the earlier stages of the year, with almost all Super Rugby players utilising home exercise equipment during lockdown.

Spending over a decade with the team, Gill says the attitude toward the players careers and longevity has evolved.

"They all invest in tools to get themselves better and look after their health and wellbeing, so that they're on the park more often."

"All those things didin't happen 10 or 12 years ago."

With the Bledisloe Cup tests now just a week away, Gill says he is relishing the opportunity to bring the All Blacks up to speed in what has been unprecedented circumstances.