 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


All Blacks first-five Lima Sopoaga to leave NZ after 2018 London Wasps - report

share

Source:

1 NEWS

English Premiership side London Wasps have reportedly signed All Blacks first-five eighth Lima Sopoaga, who is set to leave New Zealand at the end of the 2018 rugby season.

Lima Sopoaga celebrates against South Africa

Lima Sopoaga celebrates against South Africa

Source: Photosport

The Times newspaper reported today that the Highlanders number 10 has signed a two-year deal with London Wasps, meaning the 26-year-old will not be available for the All Blacks for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Sopoaga made his debut for New Zealand in 2015 against South Africa, he has played 16 Tests for the All Blacks.

Hurricanes skipper Brad Shield is set to join Wasps at the end of the year and can be available for the England team after turning down a chance to play for the All Blacks last year in the northern hemisphere tour.

November 12 2016 - Rome, Italy Rugby test match Italy v New Zealand at Olimpico Stadium In the photo Lima Sopoaga (A) Photo Matteo Ciambelli / Photosport

All Blacks first-five Lima Sopoaga.

Source: Photosport

Sopoaga played an instrumental role for the Highlanders in 2015 as they secured their first Super Rugby title.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:37
1

Watch: 'It suits you to play the victim' – Piers Morgan grills Tonya Harding in feisty interview, nearly prompting walk-out

03:15
2
Andy Ellis was invited into the Dagg's Christchurch home just days before the birth of their son.

'It was a bloody shock!' All Black Israel Dagg and wife Daisy expecting baby girl

02:29
3
The double Paralympic gold medallist says a travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

'There's so many things to do that are exciting' - Liam Malone shares reasons for shock retirement

4
November 12 2016 - Rome, Italy Rugby test match Italy v New Zealand at Olimpico Stadium In the photo Lima Sopoaga (A) Photo Matteo Ciambelli / Photosport

All Blacks first-five Lima Sopoaga to leave NZ after 2018 London Wasps - report

05:46
5
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

02:00
Commander Rothwell lived in NZ since 1968. His wife describes the dangerous missions he flew.

'They became a romantic part of the war' - the life of WWII specials duties pilot Geoffrey Rothwell

The survival rate for WWII Royal Air Force special duties pilots was below 50 per cent - one of last died in Auckland last year.

00:45
Police are hunting for the person involved.

Raw video: Hooded person caught on CCTV pouring petrol on car in Hamilton, before lighting it and causing massive fireball

Waikato Police are desperate to find the person involved, who may have been injured.


02:29
The double Paralympic gold medallist says a travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

'There's so many things to do that are exciting' - Liam Malone shares reasons for shock retirement

The double Paralympic gold medallist says travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

01:21
The Paralympic star told 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville he's got no plan to slow down.

'You did us all proud' - fans pay tribute to Paralympics champion Liam Malone after shock retirement

The Paralympic double-gold medallist called time on his career yesterday.

02:32
McLachlan has been removed from a current stage tour of the Rocky Horror Show.

Claims Aussie actor Craig McLachlan threatened actress 'I will end you' in confrontation after unwanted kiss

McLachlan, a former Neighbours and Home and Away star, has denied all of the allegations.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 