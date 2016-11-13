All Blacks first-five Lima Sopoaga to leave NZ after 2018 London Wasps - report

English Premiership side London Wasps have reportedly signed All Blacks first-five eighth Lima Sopoaga, who is set to leave New Zealand at the end of the 2018 rugby season.

Lima Sopoaga celebrates against South Africa Source: Photosport

The Times newspaper reported today that the Highlanders number 10 has signed a two-year deal with London Wasps, meaning the 26-year-old will not be available for the All Blacks for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Sopoaga made his debut for New Zealand in 2015 against South Africa, he has played 16 Tests for the All Blacks.

Hurricanes skipper Brad Shield is set to join Wasps at the end of the year and can be available for the England team after turning down a chance to play for the All Blacks last year in the northern hemisphere tour.

All Blacks first-five Lima Sopoaga. Source: Photosport