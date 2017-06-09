All Blacks first-five Aaron Cruden suffers knee injury during Canes clash

An injury cloud has descended over All Blacks first five-eighth Aaron Cruden following his early exit from the Chiefs' Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes.

Chiefs coach Dave Rennie told journalists Cruden had suffered medial ligament damage to his knee in an incident late in the first half.

Rennie was unsure about the severity of the knock which forced the 28-year-old off at halftime.

His availability for the Test against Samoa in Auckland on Friday won't become clear until he is assessed further.

Despite having signed a contract with French club Montpellier, Cruden was included in the All Blacks squad for the Samoan Test and the subsequent three-match series against the British and Irish Lions.