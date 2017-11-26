All Blacks finish end-of-year tour with gritty win over Wales spearheaded by special performance from Rieko Ioane

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this morning's Test between the All Blacks and Wales from Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

FT: WAL 18-33 NZL

Wales throw everything they have as the final hooter goes but the ball finally goes loose and that ends a thrilling Test in Cardiff.

Hats off to the All Blacks defence. They are well behind on all the key stats but the defence stepped up when it counted and they took their chances when it mattered. Ioane has been named player of the match and rightly so. Considering there was talks of him not playing the match due to getting the mumps earlier this week, he has come back superbly and played a brilliant match.

That'll do it from us for this morning. Stay tuned for all the after match action from the press conferences.

78min: WAL 18-33 NZL

Wales looking for any chance to score but after 17 phases of attack they can't find one! It's another turnover and it results in a lineout. Whitelock re-enters the game for the final two minutes. ABs lineout on the Welsh 10m coming up.

75min: WAL 18-33 NZL

NZL TRY! Ioane's in and that should do it! Brilliant set piece off the scrum sees Ioane put in a hole in midfield and he's too fast to stop that close. He pins his ears back on the Welsh 22m and streaks for the towards the right corner to score. Barrett steps up for the extra two and slots it. Five to go.

73min: WAL 18-26 NZL

What a moment from the All Blacks! It's a Welsh scrum just outside their 22m but the All Blacks earn a free kick penalty! They're just trying to chew the clock down so despite the seven man scrum, they'll opt for one of their own.

71min: WAL 18-26 NZL

WAL TRY! Wales finally converts! The scrum is stable and they attack on the blindside to the left wing. They've got the numbers and it's an easy try. Halfpenny converts the extras and we're in for another big finish!

68min: WAL 11-26 NZL

NZL YELLOW! Whitelock goes to the bin! Scrum gets away fine this time but Whitelock is penalised in the ensuing ruck for killing the ball. It's too many penalties in this area of the field so Barnes gives him a yellow. Fair enough. And you can bet the Welsh are taking ANOTHER scrum!

67min: WAL 11-26 NZL

Ref has a chat with Whitelock as the All Blacks scrum is penalised again. The Welsh know the pressure is on the visitors and they go for another scrum.

65min: WAL 11-26 NZL

Big chance for Wales coming up here. A chip kick and recovery sees them storm into the All Blacks half and they continue into the All Blacks' 22m with a linebreak in the middle of the field. The ball is held on to in the ruck and the All Blacks penalised for doing so. Wales scrum on the 5m coming up - they need to score here.

62min: WAL 11-26 NZL

NZL TRY! That could be the final nail in the coffin and it's off an intercept try from Rieko Ioane! Wales look to go wide after they earn a free kick at the scrum but Ioane reads it perfectly and snatches the pass on halfway. The smile's on his face as he strolls away to score. Big moment in the match there.

60min: WAL 11-19 NZL

Wales get a scrum on halfway as the All Blacks' running style costs them a forward pass. Much needed ball for Wales here as we enter the final quarter of the match.

57min: WAL 11-19 NZL

NZL TRY! Ioane sets up another! All Blacks set up in the middle of the field through eight phases of play before flinging it to the right. SWB and ALB link up before they get it to Ioane on the wing. He draws three defenders and manages to still get the ball away with a fortuitous bouncing offload going to ALB. He scoops it up and runs in around the back of the posts. Barrett takes the easy two.

55min: WAL 11-12 NZL

Another section of free-flowing rugby starring some great runs by McKenzie and SBW. Barrett spies a hole behind the rushing Welsh defence and grubbers one through into their 22m. It sits up perfect and all Wales can do is recover and look to clear. The kick isn't great though. All Blacks with a lineout on the Welsh 22m.

52min: WAL 11-12 NZL

NZ steal it as Wales can't control the ball off the lineout. They immediately clear and Wales look to attack again. But Wales gets into trouble at the ruck and they're penalised for not releasing the ball! All Blacks now with a good attacking chance as Barrett's kick gives them a lineout just inside the Welsh 22m.

50min: WAL 11-12 NZL

Wales with the first big attacking chance of the half as they earn a penalty on halfway with the ABs not rolling away in the ruck. Biggar's kick is perfect as they look for seven points instead of three and it gives them a lineout 5m from the NZ line.

48min: WAL 11-12 NZL

Wales clear and the All Blacks will have a lineout on the Welsh 10m. They opt for a maul but don't quite control it as Wales force a turnover. They look to go wide but the All Blacks muscle it back and launch another attack. They go down the right wing with Naholo again and he grubbers. The ball just rolls dead so Wales will get a 22m dropout.

45min: WAL 11-12 NZL

It's just non-stop action! The second half starts off with 5 minutes of free-flowing rugby and EVERYONE is gulping in big ones after that! All Blacks finally get the better of it as Barrett floats a pass over three players to Naholo in space on halfway. He surges down the right wing and links up with Lienert-Brown. ALB finds SBW and they've rolled into the Welsh 22m. SBW tries to offload but it can't stick! Wales get a scrum 15 from their line. Great start ot the half!

40min: WAL 11-12 NZL

We're back underway for the final 40min of the All Blacks' season this year and it's Wales getting us going with a kick deep into the ABs' 22m.

HT: WAL 11-12 NZL

New Zealand's Waisake Naholo, goes over the top of Wales's Steff Evans to score a try. Source: Associated Press

WAL TRY! Wales respond immediately on the hooter! It's a brilliant run off a lineout on halfway and Amos runs his line perfectly to bust through a gaping hole. From there it's about keeping settled and finding support which he does and Wales streak away to score in the left corner. A great team try. Halfpenny can't convert so the All Blacks will hold the lead at halftime. A brilliant match so far between the sides and a scoreboard to reflect it. We'll be back in 15min for the second half of this thriller.

37min: WAL 6-12 NZL

NZL TRY! All Blacks giving Wales a taste of their own medicine as they relentlessly attack the line again and again looking for holes. It's another penalty and the All Blacks go quickly. They rumble close under the posts but it's just short. They fling it wide to the left. There's numbers, it gets to Naholo and he barges in to score again! Top job from the All Blacks to convert yet again on the minimal ball they've had. Barrett can't convert from the side line this time.

34min: WAL 6-7 NZL

NZL get their first settled chance to attack as they settle down with a ruck on the Wales 10m. Smith spies a hole and grubbers one through. Naholo gets it and busts through a tackle before he finds support. The tackle is made but the All Blacks look to attack! They go wide. Wales are offside and they get the penalty! It's an easy three but the All Blacks choose the lineout so they'll get a big chance here 5m out.

31min: WAL 6-7 NZL

WAL THREE! Wales get a soft penalty after the All Blacks are done for obstruction. They make a beautiful break off the scrum through McKenzie and Naholo but Naholo's pass back inside doesn't find the target and Wales launch a counter attack. They kick it over the top and Hames turns around to chase it. He's hit from behind by a Welsh chaser and the Welshman cries obstruction. Wayne Barnes agrees. Halfpenny gets it right this time.

29min: WAL 3-7 NZL

NZL clear with a big kick off Barrett's left boot. Wales take the quick lineout and try to find space on the left wing. It doesn't work and there's a knock on in the ruck. NZ scrum on their 10m line.

28min: WAL 3-7 NZL

Points go begging for Wales as they can't seem to make the final play stick! Their first attack of this phase ends with a poor grubber that McKenzie reads perfectly to recover. All Blacks clear again and Wales come charging back with a linebreak from Navidi's BIG fend. They roar to withing 10m of the line, go to the right looking for numbers on the wing but pass is dropped cold! All Blacks survive yet another attack. Scrum 10m from their line.

25min: WAL 3-7 NZL

Barrett tries a cheeky short 22m dropout and it backfires as Wales take it in and rumble into the NZ 22m again. Wales look to set up another attack but they lose it in the ruck! Barrett clears for a lineout on the 10m line.

23min: WAL 3-7 NZL

All Blacks clear so Wales get a scrum 10m inside the Kiwi half. They bring the ball down and look to go wide but the All Blacks are penalised. Halfpenny steps up to take the three from 45m out but he shanks it to the right of the posts.

20min: WAL 3-7 NZL

Back underway and Wales are immediately on the attack again! They find a linebreak with Evans in midfield and rumble into the All Blacks' 22m. They go wide twice but there's no holes there so they come back to the middle. It's 5m now. They look to pick and go. The pass pops up and Sam Cane with a big tackle forces the knock on under the posts! All Blacks defence does it again! NZ scrum on their 5m coming up.

18min: WAL 3-7 NZL

Stoppage in play and it's not pretty. All Blacks are screaming at the ref to stop play as there's a Welsh player in serious discomfort in midfield. Looks like a dislocated shoulder. Bad news for the All Blacks as well as Crotty is taken off for a head assessment after taking an early knock in the game. ALB is in for him.

17min: WAL 3-7 NZL

Wales get more attacking ball but they can't quite find that big hole to launch off. All Blacks bungle Evans into touch and they'll have a lineout 30m from their line.

14min: WAL 3-7 NZL

NZL TRY! WHAT A BRILLIANT NZ TRY! Ioane makes the break in the midfield on halfway and he finds support from Smith. Smith keeps it going before floating a beautiful skip pass to Naholo on the right wing and the big winger charges for the corner. He takes flight as the tackler comes in and gets the ball down inside the corner flag before going out. SUPERB! Barrett gets the extras.

13min: WAL 3-0 NZL

Wales attack is foiled as they are penalised for being offside in another kick and chase attempt.

12min: WAL 3-0 NZL

More ball for Wales as the All Blacks are penalised for playing a man off the ball. Wales clear for a lineout 30m from the All Blacks line. ABs contest the lineout but knock it on. Wales scrum coming up.

9min: WAL 3-0 NZL

WAL PENALTY! It's all Wales! They keep looking for holes with another 10 phases of attack but they can't and the NZ defence finally gives away the penalty. Brilliant defence so far from the All Blacks but you must wonder how mich wind that has taken out of Kiwi sails. 10 solid minutes of defending under their belt.

6min: WAL 0-0 NZL

Wales with a big chance to score as Barrett is forced to put the ball down in goal for a 5m scrum! All Blacks win the lineout but as they look to ocunter attack the ball goes to ground in the midfield and it's a kick and chase! Barrett wins it easily but the kick perfectly lands the ball next to the posts! He's got no choice but to scoop it up and put it down for a Welsh 5m scrum.

3min: WAL 0-0 NZL

What a fiery start to the match! Wales run for 17 phases from inside their half down to the All Blacks' 22m but they can't crack it! All Blacks finally get the turnover and clear for a lineout on their 10m.

KICKOFF

All Blacks get things underway with a short kickoff just past the 10m.

TEAMS

WAL: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Hallam Amos, 13 Scott Williams, 12 Owen Williams, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Rhys Webb, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Josh Navidi, 6 Aaron Shingler, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 4 Jake Ball, 3 Tomas Francis, 2 Ken Owens, 1 Rob Evans

WAL Subs: 16 Kristian Dacey, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Cory Hill, 20 Justin Tipuric, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Rhys Priestland, 23 Jamie Roberts

NZL: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock, 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Samuel Whitelock (c), 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Kane Hames

