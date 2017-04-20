All Blacks fans aren't 'arrogant', they're 'well informed' - Hansen hits back after Gatland's swipe at loyal NZ fans

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has defended New Zealand rugby fans after British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland described them as "arrogant" after the victory against Australia at Eden Park last year.

Speaking to the UK based The Times, Hansen rejected Gatland's insinuations against Kiwi fans.

"I don't think they are arrogant, I think they are well informed and have high expectations of us," Hansen told The Times.

"The Lions have got a lot of expectation of their own - 30,000 people are coming out to support them and they are coming out in expectation of their team playing really well and winning the series."

His remarks were a well-timed response to Gatland's strongly worded criticism of New Zealand fans last October, after Wallabies coach Michael Cheika was depicted as a clown following the 37-10 Eden Park Bledisloe Cup loss.

"There's a proportion at the moment in New Zealand where it's arrogance and not humility," Gatland said at the time.

"I still think you can be proud but show humility and show respect."

Hansen also spoke about how his encounters with Gatland in the past have left both him and the All Blacks in good stead to face the tourists.

"We assume Warren's not going to have an epiphany and change the way he plays but we're only assuming that, we're not believing it until we see them play and, with a tour, you do get to see the opposition play a bit, so we'll be able to confirm one or two things prior to that first test."