All Blacks to face Springboks in Cape Town for first time since 2008

New Zealand will play at Cape Town for the first time in nearly a decade when they travel to face the Springboks in this year's Rugby Championship.

TJ Perenara of New Zealand keeps the ball alive after breaking the advantage line , Springboks v New Zealand All Blacks, Rugby Championship, Growthpoint Kings Park, Durban, South Africa. 8 October 2016. Copyright Image: Gerhard Duraan/ www.photosport.nz

TJ Perenara of New Zealand keeps the ball alive after breaking the advantage line against the Springboks at Growthpoint Kings Park, Durban.

Source: Photosport

South African Rugby confirmed the city will stage the final Test of the SANZAAR tournament on October 7 but has yet to certify the venue.

Cape Town's traditional rugby stadium, Newlands, will need to meet safety standards to be granted the fixture.

If it can't, the match will probably be moved to Cape Town Stadium, which was built for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

South African media has reported there are concerns over narrow walkways and insufficient exits at Newlands, the 129-year-old ground which was last upgraded ahead of the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

All 10 of New Zealand's Tests in Cape Town have been at Newlands, the All Blacks winning seven of them.

Their last clash, in 2008, was won 19-0.

Meanwhile, the Springboks have confirmed their Rugby Championship home Test against Australia a week earlier will be in Bloemfontein.

They will open their campaign at home against Argentina in Port Elizabeth on August 19.

The defending champion All Blacks now await the confirmation of a venue for their Test away to Argentina.

All Blacks Rugby Championship schedule:

August 19 - v Australia, Sydney

August 26 - v Australia, Dunedin

September 9 - v Argentina, New Plymouth

September 16 v South Africa, Albany

September 30 - v Argentina, TBA

October 7 - v South Africa, Cape Town

All Blacks

