All Blacks to face off against Pacific composite side as Rugby Championship warm-up

The All Blacks are being lined up to open their international season against a composite Pacific XV at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium in October, 1 NEWS can reveal.

1 NEWS understands that Mt Smart Stadium will host the season opener.

1 NEWS understands that former Blues coach turned assistant Tana Umaga is being lined up to coach the side, serving as a pre-Rugby Championship hit out for the All Blacks.

Umaga would be assisted by Blues forwards coach Ben Afeaki, and Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger, both of whom have worked with Manu Samoa.

Sam Cane, Jordie Barrett and Scott Barrett pictured in New Zealand's 1/4 Final, Rugby World Cup 2019. Source: Photosport

The likes of Akira Ioane of the Blues, DuPlessis Kirfi of the Hurricanes, and Tonga's Nasi Manu will be involved.

Ex-All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Julian Savea are also understood to be in line to turn out for the composite XV.

The match wouldn't be the first of its kind, with the All Blacks having faced off against a Pacific Island XV back in 2004, coming away as 41-26 victors at North Harbour stadium.

