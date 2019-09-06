All Blacks expecting more Tongan than Kiwi fans at Test - 'That just adds to the atmosphere'

The All Blacks are aware their own supporters could be outnumbered by Tonga fans as the two sides meet in tomorrow afternoon's Test in Hamilton.

With fanatical Tongan crowds having been a standout feature of rugby league since the 2017 World Cup held in New Zealand, the Pacific powerhouse is yet to play a union Test on Kiwi soil.

And with the All Blacks hosting Tonga at home for the first time since the 2011 Rugby World Cup tomorrow, prop Angus Ta'avao says that the side are expecting more fanatical support for their opposition.

"I think that's almost what we're expecting really," Ta'avao told media.

"The Tonga fans are so passionate, you saw what happened with the rugby league and Mate Ma'a Tonga. We're expecting it almost to be 50-50 if not more Tongan supporters.

Rather than be intimidated by being outnumbered, Ta'avao says that the All Blacks are welcoming the challenge of a potential home crowd cheering for the opposition.

"That just adds to it, the atmosphere.

"They're very vocal fans, it's an exciting sort of team to play against.

"We're just embracing it."