All Blacks exodus to Europe continues as Kerr-Barlow admits talks with Toulon: 'I have a few decisions to make'

Another All Black has admitted to being tempted by a big-money offer from a foreign club.

New Zealand halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow has confirmed his manager is in talks with French rugby giants Toulon, who currently have the services of former Wallabies Matt Giteau, James O'Connor, Liam Gill and Drew Mitchell, as well as All Blacks legend Ma'a Nonu.

The 25-cap Chiefs gun is off contract at the end of the season and could follow teammate Aaron Cruden to France after the flyhalf signed a lucrative three-year deal with Montpellier.

"They've been in contact with my agent and that's the nature of the sport we're in, you're always going to get offers," Kerr-Barlow said.

"I have a few decisions to make but we'll just see how it goes."

However, the 26-year-old admitted the money on offer overseas, particularly in places like France and Ireland, was difficult for players to turn down.

A number of current All Blacks have reportedly fielded big offers, including star outside backs Ben Smith and Israel Dagg.

Blues tighthead Charlie Faumuina has already accepted a deal to play for Toulouse after this year's Super Rugby campaign.

"It's up to every individual to make the choice that suits, as we can only play to a certain age," Kerr-Barlow said.