TODAY |

All Blacks ensuring Jordie Barrett won't change playing style for first-five debut

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Asia
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

The All Blacks aren't forcing their makeshift first-five Jordie Barrett to do anything different than he already does for the team, assistant coach Ian Foster says.

Barrett was named to start in the black No.10 jersey for tomorrow night's Rugby World Cup clash against Namibia, with regular first-fives Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett rested.

But while Barrett hasn't played flyhalf for the All Blacks before, Foster told media today there hasn't been a need to mold him for the role.

"It's been a very limited time period," Foster said.

"It's not like we've had a big major programme with him behind the scenes for weeks and weeks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hansen said Barrett's swagger shouldn’t be mistaken for arrogance though. Source: 1 NEWS

"We had a training run yesterday and let him run the roost for a while and he did a pretty good job."

With the limited time to prepare, Foster said the expectation on Barrett is different from what they usually ask of their first-fives.

"Our expectations are Jordie just goes out and runs the team like any 10 does," Foster said.

"He's really clear about what we're doing... now he's got a slightly different role but nothing changes."

The All Blacks play Namibia in Tokyo tomorrow at 5:45pm NZT.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Assistant coach Ian Foster and teammate Anton Lienert-Brown agreed Barrett has the skills to succeed already. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Asia
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:48
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
2
Fiji produce maybe the most embarrassing moment of the Rugby World Cup so far
3
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
4
Watch: Adesanya and Whittaker in tense stare down at final UFC 243 weigh in
5
Ardie Savea sports new goggles for All Blacks, but they're off within minutes
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:28

Jordie Barrett 'got plenty of swagger' at first-five, Steve Hansen says
00:31

Steve Hansen says plenty of competition on the wings, but Reece and Bridge are current first picks

Violent protests erupt as Hong Kong sets to ban masks
00:34

All Blacks stoked with depth of talent 'back home' but hoping they won’t have to use it