All Blacks emphasise there's more to game plan than Barrett-Mo'unga combination

The All Blacks won't give away all their strategies, but they're happy to remind opponents and media that there's more to their game plan than just the Beauden Barrett-Richie Mo'unga combination.

Barrett and Mo'unga have been named at fullback and first-five respectively again for tonight's Rugby World Cup clash with Canada in Oita after impressing in the All Blacks' first-up win against the Springboks.

However, assistant coach Ian Foster told media today while the match serves as another chance for the pair to work together, there's more to their selections.

"I know everyone's excited and talking about these two and the roles they play," Foster said in reference to the duo playmakers.

"But it's how we fit the whole team into the attacking model that we want to play and so it's not just connecting two players, it's about connecting 15."

Foster said a key area is the midfield which will feature Sonny Bill Williams and Jack Goodhue.

"We're just trying to keep building the combinations we've got and look at all the permutations that we think we need through this tournament."

Barrett was asked if the system was similar to his days in the Baby Blacks where there was a trio of playmaking first-fives in the starting backline with him at the back, Lima Sopoaga at second-five and Gareth Anscombe at first-five.

However, Barrett said first-fives aren't the only players capable of making decisions.

"We'd like to think that every back is a playmaker," Barrett said.

"We all have the ability to make good, smart decisions and we all have the skill sets to run, pass or kick it at whatever time.