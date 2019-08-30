All Blacks embracing Rugby World Cup pressure: 'Do a good job for our country'

The All Blacks are well aware of how to handle the pressure of expectation from fans heading into this year's Rugby World Cup, expected to compete for their third straight title.

With victories in 2011 and 2015, the All Blacks travel to Japan among the World Cup favourites, the weight of expectation placed on Steve Hansen's side to bring home the Webb Ellis cup for a third straight time.

While many would fold under the immense pressure, the All Blacks have learned to live with the expectation of victory, coach Steve Hansen said earlier this week.

Speaking to media in Auckland yesterday, hooker Dane Coles explained the team's mentality towards being favourites.

"Just embracing it, not looking at it as a burden," Coles said.

"I just keep it pretty simple, just going out there and playing footy, that's something that I love.

"That comes with expectation, that's just the expectation of being an All Black.

"The weight of a nation, that everyone looks up to us, we go out and represent them and make sure we do a good job for our country.

"I just enjoy it, keep it pretty simple, have fun and go out and throw a rugby ball around."