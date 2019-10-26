TODAY |

All Blacks eliminated from Rugby World Cup by unrelenting England

Relentless pressure and an unrelenting pace has seen England knock out the All Blacks at this year’s Rugby World Cup in this evening’s semi-final in Yokohama.

England got off to a perfect start with midfielder Manu Tuilagi barging over the line to score in the second minute and Eddie Jones’ men never gave up the lead after he did.

The All Blacks were on the back foot for most of the match as England dominated at both lineouts and scrums through superb efforts from Maro Itoje and Sam Underhill.

The English stood in v formation as they more than accepted the All Blacks’ pre-match challenge. Source: Spark Sport RWC

That pressure translated to breakdowns as well with the All Blacks losing possession on multiple occasions to England’s loose trio and their quick hands.

England headed to the sheds with a 10-0 lead and built on it with a penalty early in the second 40, leading All Blacks coach Steve Hansen to make multiple early substitutions as he brought experienced players such as Sonny Bill Williams and Dane Coles to inspire the team.

It had an initial effect with the All Blacks winning their first lineout against the throw of the night 5m from the English line and the recipient – Ardie Savea – dashed in to score and give Kiwi fans hopes.

Whitelock’s shove saw a NZ penalty reversed, a huge moment in the World Cup semi-final. Source: Spark Sport RWC

But the hopes began to fade as once again England’s defence denied the All Blacks from playing their attacking brand of rugby as the dual playmakers of Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett were targeted again and again.

England then sealed the game with a late penalty, ending the All Blacks’ dominance at the Rugby World Cup and ensuring a new nation would be etched on the Webb Ellis Cup for the first time in 12 years next week.

England now await the winner of tomorrow night’s second semi-final between Wales and South Africa to decide who will earn that right.


England won the semi-final 19-7. Source: 1 NEWS
