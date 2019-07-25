All Blacks eager to persist with dual playmaker system, says Ian Foster

New Zealand's glut of quality attacking options could mean the All Blacks persist with the dual playmaker strategy into 2020 and beyond, says coach Ian Foster.

In the build-up to last year's Rugby World Cup, former coach Steve Hansen implemented a strategy of two playmakers, with Richie Mo'unga preferred at first-five, while Beauden Barrett played fullback.

After the All Blacks' exit at the semi-final stage though, the system came in for criticism, the argument centreing around Barrett, a two-time World Rugby player of the year, being under-utilised.

Foster himself admitting that the system needed a "rethink" in February this year.

Foster told NZME today said that the dual playmaker strategy could be used again, thanks to New Zealand's embarrassment of riches.

"Overall we're pretty satisfied with the Richie-Beauden thing - there was a lot of good stuff about that," Foster said.

"Are we willing to continue that? Yes we are. If players aren't producing at the right level are we willing to change that? Yes we are.

"When it comes to who is playing it's not just about Beauden and Richie. It's about what other 10s and fullbacks are putting their hands up.

"We've got the likes of Jordie Barrett who is playing well. Damian McKenzie is coming back and his knee looks like it's come right and he's still finding his feet on the park. David Havili is playing well, so they'll all be part of the conversation."