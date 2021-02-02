TODAY |

All Blacks dust off cobwebs with gruelling weights session before joining Super Rugby outfits

Source:  1 NEWS

A majority of last year's All Blacks squad came together for a gruelling gym session in Auckland last week ahead of rejoining their Super Rugby teams for the upcoming domestic competition.

While in Auckland for commercial purposes, players took the time to push some serious tin in the gym. Source: All Blacks

Players such as Ardie Savea, Ngani Laumape, Codie Taylor and Aaron Smith all tackled some tough bench press sets and weighted squats as they dusted off the cobwebs after an extended break they'd been given for playing in last year's Australia-based Tri-Nations.

An All Blacks spokesperson told 1 NEWS the session happened last week while the team had gathered together for yearly "commercial and promotional purposes".

"While they were all there, the strength and conditioning guys took it as a good chance to throw them all in the gym.

"They're back with their teams this week."

This year's Super Rugby Aotearoa competition kicks off on Friday February 26, Covid-19 alert levels pending.

 

Rugby
All Blacks
