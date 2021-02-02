TODAY |

All Blacks dust off cobwebs with gruelling weights session before joining Super Rugby clubs

Source:  All Blacks

Your playlist will load after this ad

While in Auckland for commercial purposes, players took the time to push some serious tin in the gym. Source: All Blacks

A majority of last year's All Blacks squad came together for a gruelling gym session in Auckland last week ahead of rejoining their Super Rugby teams for the upcoming domestic competition.

Players such as Ardie Savea, Ngani Laumape, Codie Taylor, Aaron Smith and more were all tackled some tough bench press sets and weighted squats as they dusted off the cobwebs after an extended break they'd been given for playing in last year's Australia-based Tri-Nations.

An All Blacks spokesperson told 1 NEWS the session happened last week while the team had gathered together for their yearly "commercial and promotional purposes".

"While they were all there, the strength and conditioning guys took it as a good chance to throw them all in the gym.

"They're back with their teams this week."

This year's Super Rugby Aotearoa competition kicks off on Friday February 26, Covid-19 Alert Levels pending.

 

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:19
Porirua NFL hopeful earns spot at top American college, despite lack of game time
2
Benji Marshall to play for Māori All Stars in 2021 NRL season-opener - report
3
Luna Rossa, Jimmy Spithill looking for Prada Cup payback against Team UK
4
Winston Reid joins Brentford on loan from West Ham
5
Wife of Breakers star takes aim at US girls who propositioned her husband and his teammate using their 'Instagram handles'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

French second division rugby match ends with chaotic game-winner after hooter

Eden Park trans-Tasman battle confirmed for opening day of Women's Rugby World Cup

Former All Blacks hooker James Parsons retires due to concussion symptoms

North Harbour Rugby stalwart and former All Blacks selector Peter Thorburn dies, aged 81