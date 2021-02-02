All Blacks dust off cobwebs with gruelling weights session before joining Super Rugby clubs

Your playlist will load after this ad

A majority of last year's All Blacks squad came together for a gruelling gym session in Auckland last week ahead of rejoining their Super Rugby teams for the upcoming domestic competition.

Players such as Ardie Savea, Ngani Laumape, Codie Taylor, Aaron Smith and more were all tackled some tough bench press sets and weighted squats as they dusted off the cobwebs after an extended break they'd been given for playing in last year's Australia-based Tri-Nations.

An All Blacks spokesperson told 1 NEWS the session happened last week while the team had gathered together for their yearly "commercial and promotional purposes".

"While they were all there, the strength and conditioning guys took it as a good chance to throw them all in the gym.

"They're back with their teams this week."