All Blacks duo Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea re-sign with New Zealand Rugby

New Zealand Rugby have secured the long term signatures of two of their brightest prospects, with the Hurricanes duo of Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett committing to stay in New Zealand.

An ankle injury could see Barrett miss the Hurricanes clash with the Blues.

Jordie Barrett.

Source: Photosport

Savea, 24 and Barrett, 21, have emerged as key players for the Hurricanes over the past year, both signing on until the end of the 2019 season.

In a media release, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said that the news was nothing but good for the game in New Zealand.

"It's great to have two young players recommitting to New Zealand Rugby and their Super club," he said.

"Ardie and Jordie are both incredibly talented footballers in their own right, have been outstanding in our environment and done the jersey proud and we look forward to working with both of them."

The pair also spoke of their delight at continuing their stay with both the Hurricanes and with the All Blacks.

"Wellington is my home town and it's great I can stay here and contribute as much as I can for the Hurricanes. Also, we all know how important next year is for the All Blacks with the Rugby World Cup in Japan and I really want to be a part of that campaign," Savea said.

Barrett said: "I'm really enjoying my rugby at the moment after missing the back end of last season.

"Hopefully I can play my part in helping the Hurricanes go as far as we can this season and next, and if my form warrants it, I can also be involved in the All Blacks."

The pair will both be in action for the Hurricanes in their Super Rugby quarter-final against the Chiefs on Friday.
 

