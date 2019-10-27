All Blacks drop to third, England first in updated rugby world rankings

Saturday's Rugby World Cup semi-final defeat to England has seen the All Blacks slump to third in the world rankings.

As the All Blacks' chances of a third straight Rugby World Cup were dashed by a 19-7 loss to England in Yokohama, the updated world rankings will only rub salt into Steve Hansen's side's wounds.

England now find themselves as the world's best ranked side, sitting at nearly three whole points ahead of the All Blacks, while South Africa climb into second place, having also sealed their spot in the World Cup final with victory over Wales.

The All Blacks can restore a tad of pride though, taking on world number four ranked Wales in the World Cup's bronze medal play-off match this Friday night.

World rankings