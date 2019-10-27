TODAY |

All Blacks drop to third, England first in updated rugby world rankings

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

Saturday's Rugby World Cup semi-final defeat to England has seen the All Blacks slump to third in the world rankings.

As the All Blacks' chances of a third straight Rugby World Cup were dashed by a 19-7 loss to England in Yokohama, the updated world rankings will only rub salt into Steve Hansen's side's wounds.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The English outplayed New Zealand to progress to the final with a 19-7 win. Source: 1 NEWS

England now find themselves as the world's best ranked side, sitting at nearly three whole points ahead of the All Blacks, while South Africa climb into second place, having also sealed their spot in the World Cup final with victory over Wales.

The All Blacks can restore a tad of pride though, taking on world number four ranked Wales in the World Cup's bronze medal play-off match this Friday night.

World rankings

1. England 92.29
2. South Africa 90.71
3. New Zealand 89.92
4. Wales 87.21
5. Ireland 84.45
6. Australia 81.90
7. France 80.88
8. Japan 79.28
9. Scotland 79.23
10. Argentina 78.31

Steve Hansen and Ardie Savea share a moment shortly after the All Blacks' RWC semi-final loss to England. Source: Getty
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
2
'It's quite a disrespectful question' – Steve Hansen snaps at reporter after captain quizzed about All Blacks' hunger
3
Emotional Aaron Smith says All Blacks changing room 'like a funeral' after loss
4
'You never actually beat them' - Eddie Jones still full of praise for All Blacks after England's semi-final win
5
Hansen hints All Blacks like Ioane and Crotty, not used since early RWC stages, could feature in bronze match
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:25

Warren Gatland proud of his Welsh team - 'We punch massively above our weight'

Emotional Steve Hansen tells All Blacks to bottle the pain and use it to fuel their careers
00:25

Warren Gatland congratulates Springboks on gritty win as run for RWC title ends
00:19

Boks sneak into RWC final with penalty in dying minutes of semi against gutted Welsh