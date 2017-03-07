 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Rugby


All Blacks down another loose forward as Liam Squire suffers broken thumb

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The All Blacks are in a troublesome spot after loose forward Liam Squire broke his thumb during the Highlanders' 45-41 win over the Cheetahs this morning in Bloemfontein.

Liam Squire of the Highlanders in action. Super Rugby match, Blues v Highlanders at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 26 February 2016. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Liam Squire of the Highlanders in action against the Blues.

Source: Photosport

New Zealand's skipper Kieran Read has been sidelined with the same injury as Squire with Blues enforcer Jerome Kaino out of Super Rugby action also after undergoing a recent knee surgery.

Highlanders assistant coach Scott McLeod told Radio Sports' Nigel Yalden this morning Squire will be out for some time.

"My understanding is it is very similar to Kieran's," McLeod said.

The Highlanders loose forward could be out of rugby action for up to six weeks.

Squire was forced to leave the field in the 20th minute of the match with Gareth Evans replacing him.

The All Blacks camp will not be happy with the loose forward ordeal with the British & Irish Lions Tests looming quickly next month.

Related

All Blacks

Highlanders

00:14
The Highlanders coach got out of his seat and pumped his fist in the air as the Highlanders beat the Cheetahs 45-41.

Watch: 'Breathtaking finish' - Tony Brown celebrates with big fist pump after miraculous Highlanders comeback
00:27
The Highlanders marched up field and snatched a 45-41 win over the hosts in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Watch: Waisake Naholo breaks Cheetahs' hearts with unbelievable match-winning try for Highlanders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
The Highlanders marched up field and snatched a 45-41 win over the hosts in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Watch: Waisake Naholo breaks Cheetahs' hearts with unbelievable match-winning try for Highlanders

00:26
2
The Kiwis may have lost, but this effort from their centre at least gave fans something to smile about.

Watch: Kiwis' Dean Whare flattens Kangaroos Tyson Frizzel in colossal Anzac Test hit

00:14
3
The Highlanders coach got out of his seat and pumped his fist in the air as the Highlanders beat the Cheetahs 45-41.

Watch: 'Breathtaking finish' - Tony Brown celebrates with big fist pump after miraculous Highlanders comeback

00:30
4
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

00:41
5
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

00:41
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ