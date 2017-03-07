All Blacks down another loose forward as Liam Squire suffers broken thumb

The All Blacks are in a troublesome spot after loose forward Liam Squire broke his thumb during the Highlanders' 45-41 win over the Cheetahs this morning in Bloemfontein.

Liam Squire of the Highlanders in action against the Blues. Source: Photosport

New Zealand's skipper Kieran Read has been sidelined with the same injury as Squire with Blues enforcer Jerome Kaino out of Super Rugby action also after undergoing a recent knee surgery.

Highlanders assistant coach Scott McLeod told Radio Sports' Nigel Yalden this morning Squire will be out for some time.

"My understanding is it is very similar to Kieran's," McLeod said.

The Highlanders loose forward could be out of rugby action for up to six weeks.

Squire was forced to leave the field in the 20th minute of the match with Gareth Evans replacing him.