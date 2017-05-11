All Blacks 'delighted' with Rugby World Cup 2019 pool

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster said today he's happy with the result of last night's Rugby World Cup draw in Japan and admitted he's glad New Zealand weren't drawn in the "pool of death".

New Zealand will face South Africa in the upcoming 2019 RWC pool stage along with Italy.

"We are pretty delighted with the pool," said Foster.

The All Blacks assistant says having South Africa in Pool B with them will give them a good challenge to prepare for the later stages of the competition.

"I think having South Africa there is going to be fantastic, it is going to guarantee that we will have to be at our best right from the start.

"World Cup is a special time obviously there is more excitement closer to it, but you really want to go there when there is someone in your pool that you really got to be on edge about," Foster said.

"And it will create a lot of anxiety within the squad."

Foster said he was relieved not to have drawn the short straw, as England will be lining up in Pool C dubbed as the "pool of death" with France and Argentina.

"There will be a lot of interest in that pool and England will be wondering what they have done wrong.