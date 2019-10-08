All Blacks delay press conference as Typhoon Hagibis reportedly threatens World Cup match with Italy

The All Blacks have delayed Steve Hansen's team-naming press conference today, amid speculation their Rugby World Cup pool match with Italy is in the firing line from Super Typhoon Hagibis.

For the first time in tournament history matches could be cancelled due to the likelihood of a massive weather system slamming Yokohama, Tokyo and Toyota.

New Zealand and Italy are due to play at the City of Toyota Stadium at 5.45pm (NZT) on Saturday.

However, speculation is mounting that match, as well as England v France, in Yokohama later on Saturday, is also under threat.

There are also fears over Japan's crucial match with Scotland, and Ireland v Samoa.

The All Blacks have delayed their traditional team-naming press conference an hour until 5.30pm today, after World Rugby holds a briefing of its own where any match cancellations or venue movements are expected to be outlined.

RNZ says it understands the match has been called off.

Team management told 1 NEWS they wouldn't have any updates until the media conference.

A draw would mean teams involved receive two points each.