All Blacks could slip further to third in World Rugby ranks, pending Ireland-England Test

The All Blacks could fall further in the world rankings this weekend depending on how the Test between Ireland and England plays out.

After a decade-long streak at the top, the All Blacks were dethroned by Wales on Monday, moving ahead by a difference of 0.03 points.

The change came after Wales beat England 13-6 in Cardiff despite the fact the All Blacks beat the Wallabies 36-0 in Auckland hours prior.

Now, another English defeat could hurt the All Blacks more as Ireland has a chance to steal the top spot with a win at Twickenham on Sunday morning NZT.

Should the Irish win that clash, regardless of the margin, they would leapfrog New Zealand and Wales to take the top spot - pushing Warren Gatland's men to second and the All Blacks to third.

It would be Ireland's first time ever holding the No.1 spot since the ranking system was introduced in 2003. They would be the fifth team after the All Blacks, Springboks, England and Wales.

A win for England would see them reclaim fourth, ahead of the Springboks, who moved up the order after last weekend's 24-18 win over the Pumas.

Steve Hansen said on Sunday he wasn't worried about the rankings or where the All Blacks sit in them.

"To me, I've never understood their system. You win a game and you lose the top ranking," Hansen said.

"How do you work that out?"

World Rugby rankings: