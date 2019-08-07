TODAY |

All Blacks could lose world rugby's top spot if they lose to Wallabies

If the Australians produce an upset on Saturday night against the All Blacks it will see Wales claim world rugby's top spot for the first time.

Australia have a remarkable record during a Webb Ellis Cup year against the All Blacks, beating their trans-Tasman rivals at least once, Wales Online, who have crunched the numbers, reported.

They report that should the Wallabies win, New Zealand will drop below Wales on the table, handing them top spot for the first time. 

New Zealand cross the ditch with question marks surrounding their form, with a scratchy win over Argentina and draw with South Africa so far in the Rugby Championship. 

However, if Warren Gatland’s men fail to beat their rivals England at Twickenham, their number one ranking will be short-lived and see the Welsh likely to slip down to third place behind Ireland.

Ireland are hosting Six Nations rivals Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

World Rugby rankings

1 - All Blacks - 91.54

2 - Wales - 89.96

3 - Ireland - 88.69

4 - South Africa - 86.30

5 - England - 86.27

6 - Australia - 81.91

7 - Scotland - 80.17

8 - France - 79.42

9 - Fiji - 76.98

10 - Argentina - 76.81

If the All Blacks lose in Perth, they risk surrendering the spot to Wales. Source: 1 NEWS / All Blacks TV
