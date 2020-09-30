TODAY |

All Blacks' controversial December Test with Wallabies moved, so team won't spend Christmas in quarantine

Source:  AAP

The All Blacks won't spend Christmas in quarantine after Rugby Australia and SANZAAR revised the Rugby Championship draw and brought forward the final Australia-New Zealand clash.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cane said he had multiple phone calls and meeting as the All Blacks captain to find out what was going on. Source: 1 NEWS

The Wallabies and All Blacks were due to meet in the last match of the tournament on December 12, but under current New Zealand regulations they have to complete two weeks in quarantine that would take in Christmas.

There was talk of a potential boycott by New Zealand players if a solution wasn't found.

The teams will now square off in the Rugby Championship opener, which doubles as the third Bledisloe Cup match, on October 31 at ANZ Stadium.

The match between Argentina and South Africa, part of a double header on December 12, has been relocated from ANZ Stadium to the smaller McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle to close out the seven-week tournament.

The remainder of the draw is otherwise unchanged, with the Wallabies and All Blacks meeting for fourth time as part of a double header in Brisbane on November 7.

South Africa's participation remains to be confirmed, with their government still to approve international travel for the world champions.

SANZAAR chief executive Andy Marinos said the opening of a travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand had allowed organisers to make the changes.

He hinted that New Zealand Rugby had been forced to foot some of the bill for the rescheduling.

"The opening of the travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand from New Zealand and an agreement by the parties on revised commercial outcomes has enabled the joint venture to consider alternative solutions in addressing our two key objectives of commercial viability and player welfare," Marinos said.

"This year has been a year of continued adjustment where the SANZAAR partners have had to compromise on a number of levels."
NZR boss Mark Robinson described the decision as "great news".

"It is great news that we now have certainty on the draw and we're really excited about the fantastic rugby to come," Robinson said.

The Christmas quarantine stoush had kept tensions high between the trans-Tasman neighbours, with New Zealand claiming they never agreed to a December 12 finish.

New Zealand Rugby were already unhappy that Australia had snatched hosting rights away due to more relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

It got to the point that RA chairman Hamish McLennan said the relationship between the countries was at its "lowest ebb".

The teams meet in the opening Bledisloe Cup in Wellington on Sunday, with and Auckland Test a week later.

REVISED DRAW FOR 2020 RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP

Matchday one - Saturday, October 31, ANZ Stadium, Sydney

19:45 AEDT - Australia v New Zealand

Matchday two - Saturday, November 7, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

17:00 AEDT - Argentina v South Africa

19:45 AEDT - Australia v New Zealand

Matchday three - Saturday, November 14, Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

17:00 AEDT - New Zealand v Argentina

19:45 AEDT - South Africa v Australia

Matchday four - Saturday, November 21, ANZ Stadium, Sydney

17:00 AEDT - New Zealand v South Africa

19:45 AEDT - Australia v Argentina

Matchday five - Saturday, November 28, McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

17:00 AEDT - Argentina v Australia

19:45 AEDT - South Africa v New Zealand

Matchday six - Saturday, December 5, Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

17:00 AEDT - Argentina v New Zealand

19:45 AEDT - Australia v South Africa

Matchday seven - Saturday, December 12, McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle 19:45 AEDT - South Africa v Argentina


Rugby
Australia
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
All Blacks' controversial December Test with Wallabies moved, so team won't spend Christmas in quarantine
2
Watch: Drone footage captures lucky pro surfer's insanely close shark encounter in Australia
3
Ian Foster releases three All Blacks for Mitre 10 Cup duty ahead of first Bledisloe Test
4
Wallabies expecting Richie Mo'unga to win All Blacks selection battle at No.10
5
Aaron Cruden sees Dave Rennie as All Blacks' loss and Wallabies' gain - 'He was good enough for the top job'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Aaron Cruden sees Dave Rennie as All Blacks' loss and Wallabies' gain - 'He was good enough for the top job'
01:13

TJ Perenara reportedly poised for one-year deal in Japan

State borders in Australia complicate trans-Tasman bubble - Chris Hipkins

Porsche driver 'ashamed of horrible' words he said to police officer dying on the side of the road after Melbourne crash