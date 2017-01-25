All Blacks confirm end of year Test match against Scotland

The All Blacks will play Scotland in the second confirmed match on their season-ending tour to the northern hemisphere.

Scottish Rugby has announced they will host the world champions at Murrayfield on November 18.

It is the second cemented match of the tour, with France having announced a November 11 clash with New Zealand in Paris.

A Test against Wales on November 25 is expected to be confirmed soon.

New Zealand Rugby is negotiating an additional tour match, likely to be against the Barbarians invitation team.

New Zealand are unbeaten in 30 Tests against Scotland.

Their last seven meetings have all been in Edinburgh, including a tight 24-16 win in 2014, the closest the hosts had come to winning in 23 years.