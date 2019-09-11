All Blacks confident of Richie Mo'unga for World Cup opener against Springboks

The All Blacks are confident that Richie Mo'unga will be fit for their first match of the Rugby World Cup, having arrived in Japan under an injury cloud.

After picking up a shoulder injury in the second Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies at Eden Park, Mo'unga played no part in the All Blacks' 92-7 victory over Tonga in Hamilton last weekend. He was rested as a precaution.

Fronting media in Kashiwa today, though, assistant coach Ian Foster says that Mo'unga should be all clear to play against the Springboks in Yokohama on September 21.

"He's tracking really, really well," Foster said.

"Last week we sort of said we pulled him out more precautionary, so this week's about him graduating back into full training.