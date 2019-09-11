TODAY |

All Blacks confident of Richie Mo'unga for World Cup opener against Springboks

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

The All Blacks are confident that Richie Mo'unga will be fit for their first match of the Rugby World Cup, having arrived in Japan under an injury cloud.

After picking up a shoulder injury in the second Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies at Eden Park, Mo'unga played no part in the All Blacks' 92-7 victory over Tonga in Hamilton last weekend. He was rested as a precaution.

Fronting media in Kashiwa today, though, assistant coach Ian Foster says that Mo'unga should be all clear to play against the Springboks in Yokohama on September 21.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mo'unga will play in his first World Cup later this month. Source: 1 NEWS

"He's tracking really, really well," Foster said.

"Last week we sort of said we pulled him out more precautionary, so this week's about him graduating back into full training.

"[We] expect him to be fully fit and available."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The first-five arrived in Japan under an injury cloud. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:09
Watch: Team NZ's foiling mononhull for America's Cup tested on Waitematā Harbour
2
Six All Blacks, including Ngani Laumape and Owen Franks, make RWC 'Snub XV' squad
3
Brazil police indict model over rape allegation against football superstar Neymar
4
Watch: Japanese kids perform impressive haka to welcome All Blacks to Rugby World Cup
5
Champion high school swimmer disqualified in US because her swimsuit broke 'modesty rule'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:16

'The gaps got wider' - NZ Rugby boss hits out at lack of progress in Pacific game
02:10

New Zealand Armed Forces' rugby side travel to Japan for World Cup of their own
01:15

Selfless Brad Weber putting ego aside for All Blacks' World Cup third halfback role
01:08

'It's just like a pre-season' – All Blacks unfazed by heat after Japan arrival