All Blacks to commemorate Barbarians 125th anniversary with Twickenham clash

The All Blacks will open their season-ending tour with a landmark match against the Barbarians at Twickenham.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed the 125th anniversary match will take place on November 4, beginning a tour which includes Tests against France in Paris, Scotland in Edinburgh and Wales in Cardiff.

Negotiations continue for the All Blacks to play a midweek fixture in France following the Paris Test.

The match against the invitation Barbarians side will be New Zealand's first at Twickenham since their 2015 World Cup final triumph against Australia.

It will be the 11th match between the teams, with the All Blacks chasing an eighth win.

The Barbarians have notched a draw and two victories, including their last clash in 2009, which they won 25-18 at Twickenham.

Chief executive Steve Tew says one of world rugby's great traditions was a fitting way to mark NZ Rugby's 125th anniversary.

"Like the All Blacks, the Barbarians are part of rugby's rich history," Tew said.