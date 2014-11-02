 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Rugby


All Blacks to commemorate Barbarians 125th anniversary with Twickenham clash

share

Source:

NZN

The All Blacks will open their season-ending tour with a landmark match against the Barbarians at Twickenham.

Francis Saili of the Barbarians

Source: Getty

New Zealand Rugby confirmed the 125th anniversary match will take place on November 4, beginning a tour which includes Tests against France in Paris, Scotland in Edinburgh and Wales in Cardiff.

Negotiations continue for the All Blacks to play a midweek fixture in France following the Paris Test.

The match against the invitation Barbarians side will be New Zealand's first at Twickenham since their 2015 World Cup final triumph against Australia.

It will be the 11th match between the teams, with the All Blacks chasing an eighth win.

The Barbarians have notched a draw and two victories, including their last clash in 2009, which they won 25-18 at Twickenham.

Chief executive Steve Tew says one of world rugby's great traditions was a fitting way to mark NZ Rugby's 125th anniversary.

"Like the All Blacks, the Barbarians are part of rugby's rich history," Tew said.

"We think our shared history make this game the most appropriate way to mark our milestone."

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
After failing to knockout Razvan Cojanu all night, Parker ditched the gameplan for one last wild shot at glory.

Watch: Feral Joseph Parker unloads anger over lacklustre title fight through wild haymakers in final seconds of 12th round

00:24
2
The Romanian heavyweight says he saw the fight "much, much closer" than the judges.

As it happened: Frustrated Joseph Parker retains WBO title after unanimous decision win over Cojanu

00:20
3
Just like his dad and former All Black Va'aiga Tuigamala, Jordan proved he has a tonne of raw power after he sent Nigel Elliot flying.

Watch: BOOM! Jordan Tuigamala leaves foe dangling and dazed at ring's edge after deadly uppercut connects for instant knockout

00:30
4
The Blues half back chipped a loose ball into his hands before off-loading to Akira, who scored a dazzling solo-try of his own in his side’s 40-33 win.

Watch: 'It's a Ioane-a-thon!' Akira Ioane tries to outshine his brother with sensational solo try

00:20
5
He may not be as clinical with his punches as his brother, but John showed early he has the same aggression in the ring as him.

Watch: John Parker ignites in opening moments of heavyweight bout with wild flurry of haymakers

01:03
Fires began in the small seaside settlement about 1.30am and other fires began to pop up as firefighters struggled with the first.

Piha arson attack: Iconic cafe torched, residents evacuate other fires as police hunt the culprit

Fires were reported about 1.30am this morning, and a major operation is now underway in the small beachside settlement to put them out and find the arsonist.

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ