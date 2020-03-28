TODAY |

All Blacks coach to take pay cut along with players

Source:  1 NEWS

Ian Foster says he and other coaches will take a pay cut along with players, in order to support New Zealand Rugby as it enters the most difficult time of its existence.

All Blacks head coach, Ian Foster. Source: Photosport

The All Blacks head coach didn't play down the magnitude of the pay cuts among coaching staff. 

"Our coaching group has definitely taken a big cut," Foster told Newstalk ZB.

"It's already been agreed to."

Foster emphasised that other measures are in place to combat the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, however, pay cuts across the whole organisation are inevitable.

"With rugby, when there's no games there's no revenue and that's a tough thing. There's been a lot of shaving of the programs and what it's also come down to is cutting salaries. That's happened for some and happening for others."

"It's a dire state when you can't play a game."

“We're obviously in a high-cost, high-revenue industry and when the revenue dies you're left with high costs. So it's a no-brainer. There's going to be some pain.”

Foster also confirmed that players will be subject to pay cuts.

After speaking to several members of the All Blacks squad, Foster said the consensus among players is that of understanding and acceptance of the impending cuts.

"It's a different sort of process for players but I know that they're willing to go into that space too," he said.

"As we go through the next few days that will be finalized."

“It's a given, they understand that. It's just a matter of working it through so all the different levels of players are dealt with fairly. I haven't had one player yet who doesn't know it's going to happen or doesn't accept that it's going to happen.”

Rugby
All Blacks
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Don't be stupid' – senior official's stern message for people playing touch rugby or frisbee during lockdown
2
Watch: Kane Williamson gives dog slips catching practise
3
Sonny Bill Williams 'a hundred per cent' willing to take a pay cut to keep league afloat
4
Kiwi sailing duo undertake unconventional self-isolation
5
All Blacks coach to take pay cut along with players
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Sonny Bill Williams 'a hundred per cent' willing to take a pay cut to keep league afloat

'Don't be stupid' – senior official's stern message for people playing touch rugby or frisbee during lockdown
01:20

New Zealand's coronavirus total rises to 451, two people in intensive care

Hawke's Bay DHB condemns online bullying of person with Covid-19