All Blacks coach to take pay cut along with players

Ian Foster says he and other coaches will take a pay cut along with players, in order to support New Zealand Rugby as it enters the most difficult time of its existence.

All Blacks head coach, Ian Foster. Source: Photosport

The All Blacks head coach didn't play down the magnitude of the pay cuts among coaching staff.

"Our coaching group has definitely taken a big cut," Foster told Newstalk ZB.

"It's already been agreed to."

Foster emphasised that other measures are in place to combat the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, however, pay cuts across the whole organisation are inevitable.

"With rugby, when there's no games there's no revenue and that's a tough thing. There's been a lot of shaving of the programs and what it's also come down to is cutting salaries. That's happened for some and happening for others."

"It's a dire state when you can't play a game."

“We're obviously in a high-cost, high-revenue industry and when the revenue dies you're left with high costs. So it's a no-brainer. There's going to be some pain.”

Foster also confirmed that players will be subject to pay cuts.

After speaking to several members of the All Blacks squad, Foster said the consensus among players is that of understanding and acceptance of the impending cuts.

"It's a different sort of process for players but I know that they're willing to go into that space too," he said.

"As we go through the next few days that will be finalized."