All Blacks coach Steve Hansen won't reprimand Jordie Barrett for being 'stupid'

Jordie Barrett will not be reprimanded by Steve Hansen for being “stupid” in Dunedin but the All Blacks coach did warn the young star that being out until 5am the week before a Test was “not a good professional choice”.

Steve Hansen and Jordie Barrett. Source: Photosport

Barrett said he was disappointed and embarrassed earlier today after entering the wrong Dunedin home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called by the female residents of the home after finding Barrett and his friend in their home but no charges had been laid.

Barrett and a separate off-field incident involving Rieko Ioane cast a shadow over the All Blacks squad as they gathered in Auckland to prepare for the first Test against the French at Eden Park.

Hansen said he hoped Barrett would learn from the incident.

"I think everyone would agree it's just a genuine mistake and one that could be made by any young person," Hansen told Newstalk ZB.

"The other mistake he's made is he hasn't been really professional in the preparation of this test match and we'll have a chat about that and hopefully he'll learn from both of those things."

"He won't get reprimanded for anything other than being stupid. All of us can get reprimanded in our lives for being stupid," Hansen said.

"The choice to be out at 5am the week before a test is not a good professional choice. But he's 21 years old and he's going to make the odd mistake and I want to reiterate he's a good young New Zealand man."

Ioane had to receive treatment at a local A&E after an altercation with a Blues teammate following the loss to the Melbourne Rebels last night.

The young star, who was rested from the loss, said in a statement that it wasn’t a serious incident but he had to have an eye injury treated with medical glue.