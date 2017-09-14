 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Rugby


All Blacks coach Steve Hansen seeks patience from fans ahead of Boks battle

share

Source:

NZN

The All Blacks have lost four Test matches in four years.

The All Blacks coach said his side will be up to the task when they face the Springboks in Albany on Saturday.
Source: 1 NEWS

By comparison, the Wallabies have lost three Tests this year alone, while this weekend's opponents, South Africa, lost eight Tests from 12 in 2016.

So why are Kiwi rugby fans so angsty this week, ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against the old enemy in Albany?

For coach Steve Hansen, the All Blacks are victims of their own success.

Shorn of 800 Test caps after their 2015 Rugby World Cup triumph, a Kieran Read-led side blitzed their opponents in 2016 - including the Springboks, twice.

But their dominance against struggling opponents masked, Hansen believed, the side's relative youth and inexperience at the highest level.

That underbelly has been exposed at times in 2017, with the British and Irish Lions, Australia and Argentina flummoxing Hansen's troops with rush defence.

Efforts to overcome such line speed - generating faster and faster ruck play, eschewing tactical or box kicking for chip-kicks and grubbers, playing less flat in attack - haven't yet reaped full rewards.

And with the Springboks set to deploy similar tactics in Saturday's clash in Albany, Hansen called for a slice of patience.

This All Blacks side would eventually crack the line-speed nut.

"The game's changed suddenly, so we're learning to deal with that - you're always going to have a tough time with the squad at some point," Hansen said.

"It'd appear this is the year we're having to find out about ourselves.

"It's been what I'd call an awkward season. We've lost one game and drawn one, but the rest of the time we've managed to get out of some tight spots.

"All those things are feeding into the big experience pot."

Thoroughly mediocre throughout 2016, an overhauled Boks squad has sprung into life this year, winning five Tests and drawing one to date.

To grapple with the South African rear-guard, Hansen has reinstated his heavy artillery to the starting XV - particularly pass-master Aaron Smith.

The Kiwi halfback, along with playmaker Beauden Barrett, would guide the side's attack past an onrushing Springboks defence.

But it wouldn't be perfect from first minute to last, yet.

"As long as you think you've never arrived, then you'll keep working hard - and this group doesn't think it's arrived," Hansen said.

"We're definitely facing a different Springboks team, on song, got a lot more confidence and you can see that - that comes from winning.

"It's something you can't buy, you can't bottle it."

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:58
1
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:37
2
Oracle's leader faced blunt questions at today's press conference over whether he is the right man for the job.

Jimmy Spithill desperate to 'get that Cup back off New Zealand' in 2021

00:33
3
The NZ rugby star reminded his fans that he's got good footwork and moves off the pitch as well.

Julian Savea brings out his inner diva, smashes Beyonce's Single Ladies dance routine

00:43
4
Barry McGuigan said the Kiwi heavyweight is going to be a special fighter.

'One of the finest talents in the heavyweight division' – Irish great sings Joseph Parker's praises before Hughie Fury showdown

00:28
5
The winger had his work cut out for him at Government House in Auckland.

Watch: Nehe Milner-Skudder shown up by hot-stepping school kid at All Blacks skills day

00:58
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

The ABs prop was on a mission after reading a Kiwi scribe's critique. And he didn't miss.

20:24
With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.

Video podcast: Tax, tax, tax and polls - Corin and the 1 NEWS political team break down another big week on the election trail

With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.


02:00
The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

Two-thirds of Kiwis agree terminally ill should be allowed to end life with medical help

The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

02:15
Bill English worked on winning a seat off Labour, while Jacinda Ardern pushed for the youth vote of Dunedin.

Cuddling cats and hugging students – contrasting days on the campaign trail for National and Labour

Bill English worked on winning a seat off Labour, while Jacinda Ardern pushed for the youth vote of Dunedin.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 