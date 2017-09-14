All Blacks coach Steve Hansen seeks patience from fans ahead of Boks battle

The All Blacks have lost four Test matches in four years.

By comparison, the Wallabies have lost three Tests this year alone, while this weekend's opponents, South Africa, lost eight Tests from 12 in 2016.

So why are Kiwi rugby fans so angsty this week, ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against the old enemy in Albany?

For coach Steve Hansen, the All Blacks are victims of their own success.

Shorn of 800 Test caps after their 2015 Rugby World Cup triumph, a Kieran Read-led side blitzed their opponents in 2016 - including the Springboks, twice.

But their dominance against struggling opponents masked, Hansen believed, the side's relative youth and inexperience at the highest level.

That underbelly has been exposed at times in 2017, with the British and Irish Lions, Australia and Argentina flummoxing Hansen's troops with rush defence.

Efforts to overcome such line speed - generating faster and faster ruck play, eschewing tactical or box kicking for chip-kicks and grubbers, playing less flat in attack - haven't yet reaped full rewards.

And with the Springboks set to deploy similar tactics in Saturday's clash in Albany, Hansen called for a slice of patience.

This All Blacks side would eventually crack the line-speed nut.

"The game's changed suddenly, so we're learning to deal with that - you're always going to have a tough time with the squad at some point," Hansen said.

"It'd appear this is the year we're having to find out about ourselves.

"It's been what I'd call an awkward season. We've lost one game and drawn one, but the rest of the time we've managed to get out of some tight spots.

"All those things are feeding into the big experience pot."

Thoroughly mediocre throughout 2016, an overhauled Boks squad has sprung into life this year, winning five Tests and drawing one to date.

To grapple with the South African rear-guard, Hansen has reinstated his heavy artillery to the starting XV - particularly pass-master Aaron Smith.

The Kiwi halfback, along with playmaker Beauden Barrett, would guide the side's attack past an onrushing Springboks defence.

But it wouldn't be perfect from first minute to last, yet.

"As long as you think you've never arrived, then you'll keep working hard - and this group doesn't think it's arrived," Hansen said.

"We're definitely facing a different Springboks team, on song, got a lot more confidence and you can see that - that comes from winning.