All Blacks coach Steve Hansen drawn as a clown in UK tabloid

English tabloid newspaper The Sun has boldly depicted All Blacks coach Steve Hansen as a clown, following the British and Irish Lions' 24-21 win in Wellington.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen shown as a clown in an English newspaper Source: The Sun

With fellow coaches Warren Gatland of both the British and Irish Lions and Wales as well as Wallabies coach Michael Cheika being caricatured as clowns by the New Zealand Herald, The Sun have returned fire by showing the All Blacks boss in the same light.

Earlier this week, a frustrated Hansen pleaded that media stop their depictions of Gatland as a clown, following the All Blacks' 30-15 opening win at Eden Park.

"To come out and say that (clown drawing), then that I think you're ridiculing somebody that doesn't deserve it," Hansen said.