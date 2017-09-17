All Blacks coach sings praises of Scott Barrett: 'He just got chucked out there and performed'

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has praised Scott Barrett, after the lock filled in as a flanker in the 57-0 victory over South Africa in Albany.

After Liam Squire left the field injured early in the first half, Barrett was called upon to play out of position on the blindside of the scrum.

He obliged, playing well and even scoring a try for his efforts, thrilling his coach.

"He just got chucked out there and performed," Hansen said.

"He didn't train there all week."