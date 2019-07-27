All Blacks carve South Africa up for classic counter-attacking try

The All Blacks scored a counter attacking try to remember, putting South Africa to the sword before the two teams drew 16-all in Wellington.

Deep into the first half, and with New Zealand trailing 6-0 on the scoreboard, a handling error from Springboks captain Duane Vermuelen saw the All Blacks with a chance to run the ball from inside their own half.

From there, the ball went wide to Beauden Barrett - playing as a fullback rather than first-five - who had too much pace for the Springboks on the right flank.

Barrett showed composure to draw in the last defender, before finding Jack Goodhue unmarked inside him - the centre running away to score.