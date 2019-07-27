All Blacks carve South Africa up for classic counter-attacking try

The All Blacks scored a counter attacking try to remember, putting South Africa to the sword before the two teams drew 16-all in Wellington.
Deep into the first half, and with New Zealand trailing 6-0 on the scoreboard, a handling error from Springboks captain Duane Vermuelen saw the All Blacks with a chance to run the ball from inside their own half.
From there, the ball went wide to Beauden Barrett - playing as a fullback rather than first-five - who had too much pace for the Springboks on the right flank.
Barrett showed composure to draw in the last defender, before finding Jack Goodhue unmarked inside him - the centre running away to score.
However, the All Blacks wouldn't have it all their own way, with South Africa scoring with their last touch of the game, the two sides having to settle for a draw.