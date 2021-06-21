All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock joining team after birth of his daughter

All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock will join the team for the remainder of the Rugby Championship campaign after flying to Australia and doing two weeks in quarantine.

Sam Whitelock during New Zealand All Blacks v Namibia. Pool B match. Rugby World Cup 2019. Source: Photosport

Whitelock will fly to Queensland on Saturday where he will complete the fortnight of quarantine before joining up with his teammates.

He will be unavailable for the Tests against Argentina on Sunday over the next two weeks, as well as the first Test against South Africa on September 25.